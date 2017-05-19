Azerbaijani athletes performing excellently at Baku 2017 – sports minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of the twelfth day of the Games, Azerbaijani athletes won 116 medals (66 by male and 50 by female athletes), the minister added.

Both female and male athletes of Azerbaijan are showing excellent performances at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, the country’s youth and sports minister, Azad Rahimov, said on Friday.



He made the remarks at a conference dedicated to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, APA reported.



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

