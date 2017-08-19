Azerbaijani athletes to take part in 32th World Championship in martial sports in Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of athletes serving in the Azerbaijani Army, along with their military service, continue their sporting activities at the Central Army Sports Club of the Defense Ministry and represent our country in various prestigious competitions, News.Az reports.

Trainings on all age groups are held at the Central Army Sports Club (MOIK) of the Defense Ministry on 16 sports sections. Most members of the national team of Azerbaijan are representatives of the Central Army Sports Club. Some of the medals won in Olympic, World, European and other competitions belong to army athletes. MOIK members also contributed to the victory of the Azerbaijani team that took the first place in the Baku-2017 Islamic Solidarity Games. Two of them won gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, bringing four medals to our team.

MOIK is an active member of the International Military Sports Council since 1995. From the moment of becoming a member of the Council, MOIK has successfully won 6 gold medals at the World Military Sports Games and by taking part in the world championships every year, won 33 gold, 42 silver and 58 bronze medals. The club also participated in the 6th World Martial Games held in South Korea in 2015. In these competitions of 8100 athletes from 120 countries, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were represented by 30 athletes in 5 sports.

The World Judo Championships for the first time in the Caucasus were held in the Republic of Azerbaijan after the Russian Federation. In addition, within the framework of the International Military Sports Council, the 30th competition in judo was held in 2004, 24th in wrestling in 2006 and 52nd world boxing championship in 2008. One of MOIK's greatest achievements was the 2013 World Cup in Azerbaijan, held for the first time among military athletes in Azerbaijan.

The members of the Central Military Games Club who won numerous awards for homeland by representing Azerbaijani army forces in the competitions held by the International Military Sports council will test their strength in the 32nd World Championship in martial sports due to be held in Lithuania's Klaipeda on September 18-25 of 2017. Azerbaijan will be represented by 16 athletes, 2 judges and 2 coaches. We are confident that all of our athletes will return home with medals by showing successful results.

