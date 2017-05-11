Azerbaijani athletes well-prepared for Baku 2017: NOC

+ ↺ − 16 px

A big team, including up to 500 athletes, will represent Azerbaijan in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Chingiz Huseynzade, vice president of the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee, said at a press conference in Baku May 11.

“Azerbaijani athletes will try to take first places in the Games,” he added, Trend reports.

“We believe that at these Games, we will have even more medals than at the Baku 2015 European Games. Azerbaijani athletes have thoroughly prepared for the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.

