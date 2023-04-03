Azerbaijani athletes win 107 medals at international competitions in first 3 months of this year

Azerbaijani athletes win 107 medals at international competitions in first 3 months of this year

The number of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at prestigious international competitions in the first 3 months of this year has been announced, News.az reports citing Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In total, 107 medals were won in the first quarter of the year. Of these, 38 gold, 25 silver and 44 bronze.

Azerbaijani athletes returned with 70 medals from international competitions held only in March.

