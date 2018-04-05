Azerbaijani banking sector assets grow 1.2%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total assets of 30 banks in Azerbaijan as of March 1, 2018 amounted to AZN 28.5 bn, total liabilities to AZN 24.6bn, balance capital to AZN 3.9 bn.

According to APA-Economics, the due data is provided by the Chamber for the Supervision of Financial Markets. The deposits of the population in the Azerbaijani banks as of March 1, 2018 totaled AZN 7.7 bn. Compared to the same period last year, the banking sector assets grew by 1.2%, liabilities by 1%, balance capital by 2.2%.

As of March 1, 2018, there are 511 branches, 143 affiliates, 2444 ATMs throughout the country. A total of 16,331 people are employed in the banking sector.

