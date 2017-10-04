Azerbaijani banks get AZN 4M decline in loan portfolio

+ ↺ − 16 px

In August 2017 Azerbaijan-based banks declined the amount of loans given to customers.

According to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), as of September 1, 2017 amount of the loans given to customers amounted to AZN 11,907,200,000, down AZN 485.7 million or 3.92% from July.



In general, amount of the loans given to customers has declined AZN 3.893 billion or 24.64% since early 2017. As of January 1, 2017, the loan portfolio of the commercial banks stood at AZN 15,800,200,000.

