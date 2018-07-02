Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani banks post increase in liabilities to Central Bank

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani banks post increase in liabilities to Central Bank

The liabilities of Azerbaijani banks to the Central Bank have increased.

As of June 1, 2018, Azerbaijani banks’ liabilities to the country’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.5% or AZN 2.2 million to AZN 459.7 million, Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) reported.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      