Azerbaijani banks post increase in liabilities to Central Bank
The liabilities of Azerbaijani banks to the Central Bank have increased.
As of June 1, 2018, Azerbaijani banks’ liabilities to the country’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.5% or AZN 2.2 million to AZN 459.7 million, Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) reported.
