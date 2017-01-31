Azerbaijani becomes new Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has appointed Azer Talibov Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

The corresponding order was published on the government website, APA’s Moscow bureau reports.

Prior to this appointment, he was head of secretariat of chairman of the Central Bank. In The Ministry of Economic Development, he will replace the recently departed Deputy Minister Igor Reva, who was in charge of the departments engaged in activities, training and organizational development, legal and financial departments.

Azer Talibov was born on February 10, 1979 in Moscow. In 2002 he graduated from the master's degree (University) of the MFA of the Russian Federation. In the period from November 2002 to June 2008 he worked in various positions in the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. From June 2008 to June 2012 he served as Assistant Minister for Economic Development. In June 2012 he was transferred to the post of head of the Russian presidential aide apparatus, which he held until July 2013. Then he was appointed head of the secretariat of chairman of the Central Bank. On January 28, 2017, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. Azer Talibov was awarded the order "For Merit to the Fatherland, II degree" by the President of the Russian Federation.

