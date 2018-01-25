Azerbaijani becomes Police Commissioner in Germany - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

German online publication Bild published an article about the Azerbaijani immigrant Lana, who became the police commissioner of Berlin's Neukölln district.

The article called Lana the best example of successful integration of migrants.

"At the age of 15 she did not speak a word in German, but now she became a commissioner," Bild writes.

"I arrived in Berlin at the age of 15 with my mother and did not know a word in German, could not even say hello," Lana tells in an interview with Bz-berlin.de. It is noted that today the girl speaks German fluently and without any accent.

Following her dream, Lana entered the Berlin University of Economics and Law, where she studied at the Faculty of Police Service, and the topic of her thesis is "Migrants in the Berlin police: motivation and barriers." Like Bild, Bz-berlin.de notes that "Lana is the best example of successful integration".

Today, Lana is a police commissioner and for 2 years now she is responsible for the safety of the Neukölln district of Berlin - she is also helped by knowledge of such languages ​​as Russian, Turkish, English and French.

Talking about her work, Lana notes that no one is trying to flirt with or mock at her.

"At my age everyone in Azerbaijan is already married and has children. But I'm alone, and I do not know if I want to get married at all. Life is here and now, and today I'm absolutely happy, " Lana said.

News.Az

News.Az