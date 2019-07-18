Azerbaijani beekeepers to receive more than 4.2M AZN of subsidies

Azerbaijani beekeepers to receive more than 4.2M AZN of subsidies

A meeting of the republican committee for the payment of subsidies in 2019 to individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping for the maintenance of each bee family (hive) was held at the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

During the meeting, appeals received from the committees of 60 districts (cities) were considered.

The republican committee decided to pay more than 4.265 million of subsidies this year for 19,807 individuals and legal entities engaged in beekeeping on 1,927 administrative-territorial units for the maintenance of 426,533 bee families (hives).

It was decided to send appeals and relevant documents received from the committees of 60 districts (cities) to the Ministry of Finance.

In order to ensure public control and transparency, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association.

