Azerbaijani, Belarus National Paralympic Committees sign MoU

The Azerbaijani and the Belarus National Paralympic Committees have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation as the Azerbaijani delegation led by President of National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov is on a visit to Minsk, AZERTAC reports.

The document was inked by President of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov and President of Belarus National Paralympic Committee Oleg Chepel.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Ilgar Rahimov met with his Belarus counterpart Oleg Chepel and UNICEF Representative to Belarus Rashed Mustafa.

They discussed the current state and development of Paralympic Movement in Azerbaijan and Belarus .

News.Az

