Azerbaijani, Belarus presidents hold one-on-one meeting

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, have held a one-on-one meeting.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The presidents posed together for photographs.

The Azerbaijani leader said he had an opportunity to communicate in an informal format and discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional issues with his Belarusian counterpart.

The head of state hailed the development of relations between the two countries.

“Together we have brought dynamism to our relations and see progress in all directions. We see that the issues we have agreed on are being implemented. Our reciprocal visits are of regular nature. I have refreshed my visits to Belarus and your visits to Azerbaijan. All this shows that there is a close political relationship, a high level of trust between our countries and we are focused on the result,” he added.

President Aliyev stressed that despite the pandemic last year Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover has increased.

Lukashenko, in turn, said Azerbaijan-Belarus relations in political and economic areas are very diverse in terms of specific directions, they are very appropriate and nothing can harm them.

“As for our political relations, it is difficult to say that we are missing something or that there is a certain negative factor. We do not have such factors. Our relationship is excellent and I am always proud of that. We have restored the most cordial relations in all directions since the Soviet era. I am especially grateful to you for your support in the supply of hydrocarbons to Belarus, especially in difficult times,” Lukashenko added.

News.Az