Azerbaijani, Belarusian customs authorities sign bilateral cooperation plan

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Lieutenant General Shahin Bagirov, who is on a working visit to Minsk, has met with Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus Vladimir Orlovsky, News.Az reports.

The sides highlighted business relations between the customs services of Azerbaijan and Belarus, and the strengthening of cooperation in the economic sphere. They also discussed issues related to digitalization, application of information technologies in the customs system, risk analysis, as well as organization of mutual exchange of information and experience in the fields of transit and postal shipments.

A document on "Bilateral cooperation plan in the field of customs between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus" was signed.

News.Az