Azerbaijani, Belarusian defense ministers meet in Abu Dhabi

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Belarusian counterpart, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov on the sidelines of the IDEX-2019 International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

The parties stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields, and also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

During the exhibition, the Azerbaijani delegation familiarized with military equipment and military products of Belarus, as well as inquired about weapons and equipment capable of strengthening the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijani defense minister met with Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The sides discussed the prospects for military and military-technical cooperation, the possibility of using modern military technology, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

