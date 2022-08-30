Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents hold phone talks

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents hold phone talks

On 30 August, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, News.Az reports. 

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday, wished him success in his activities, and the best of health.

The Belarus President thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state hailed the successful development of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and future contacts.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      