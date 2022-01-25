Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Belarusian prime ministers hold phone talk

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Belarus friendly relations in various fields, and exchanged views on prospects for expanding beneficial cooperation between the two countries.


