Azerbaijani, Belarusian prime ministers hold phone talk
- 25 Jan 2022 09:49
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.
During the conversation, the sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Belarus friendly relations in various fields, and exchanged views on prospects for expanding beneficial cooperation between the two countries.