Azerbaijani, Belgian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions Hadja Lahbib on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting held in Brussels.

The meeting revolved around the agenda of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as the current situation in the region, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing high-level visits, economic cooperation and political consultations.

Highlighting the latest developments in the region, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that there is a great potential for achieving real progress in the peace process after the termination of the presence of the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijani territories as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out in the region in September of this year. He also informed Hadja Lahbib about the recent steps that serve to establish peace and stability, as well as confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az