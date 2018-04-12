Azerbaijani billionaire: We are ready to fulfill Aliyev's instructions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani billionaire residing in Turkey, head of Palmali Group of Companies Mubariz Mansimov has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the confident victory in presidential elections held in our country.

He said that Ilham Aliyev's clear and transparent victory is a result of Azerbaijani people's trust of their leader.

"The people living both in Azerbaijan and abroad realise the importance of uniting around you - Our President. We owe you for the stability and speedy development in our country. Just like our people, the personnel of Palmali is sure that the correct political course you implement serves the only high goal - making Azerbaijan more beautiful and stronger," the congratulatory message says.

Mansimov further noted that 'being Azerbaijanis, we stand next to our president':

"We always stand by you and are ready to fulfill all your instructions and recommendations."

News.Az

