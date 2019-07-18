Azerbaijani border guard wounded as Armenian military violates ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 18, 2019 around 12:20 am, Armenia’s armed forces stationed in Zorakan village of Noyemberyan district violated the ceasefire with Azerbaijan using large

The positions of the frontier combat point in II Shikhly village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district came under the Armenian shelling. The enemy forces were silenced after retaliation, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told AzVision.az.

As a result of the shelling, soldier Jeyhun Bayramov was wounded while on duty in a frontier combat point of the Gazakh border detachment, according to the SBS.

The soldier was rendered medical aid, and there is no threat to his life.

Chief of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev arrived at the border combat point, met with the personnel and gave instructions to further strengthen combat capabilities of all frontier points.

News.Az

News.Az