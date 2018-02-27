Azerbaijani border guards prevent smuggling of illegal drugs via Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Border Service (SBS) has prevented the smuggling of illegal drugs via the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan.

The SBS Press Center told APA that on February 23, 2018, the SBS Coastal Guard technical-observation post in Astara spotted an unidentified boat cross the sea border and return shortly after.

During inspection, packages of 1325 grams of marijuana, 560 grams of heroin and 80 grams of heroin-like crystal substance were found tied to an anchor.

The investigation is continuing.

News.Az

