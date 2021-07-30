Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani boxer reaches semi-finals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez reached the semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the quarter-finals, the Azerbaijani athlete faced Turkey’s representative Bayram Malkan. Dominguez, competing in the weight category up to 81 kg, lost points to his opponent in the first round, but defeating him in the second and third rounds, he won the overall bout.

Thus, the Azerbaijani boxer secured a bronze medal.

