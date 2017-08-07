Azerbaijani boxers grab five medals in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani boxers won five medals at the international tournament dedicated to the memory of Victor Liventsev, the Hero of the Soviet Union in Minsk, Belarus.

Report informs that in the competition among 100 men and women athletes from 15 countries Parviz Bagirov (69 kg) won silver, Umud Rustamov (56 kg), Anakhanim Aghayeva (51 kg), Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg) and Shahla Allahverdiyeva (75 kg) won bronze medals.

Notably, Fuad Aslanov represented Azerbaijan as judge in the tournament

News.Az

