Azerbaijani boxers win 11 medals at Dagestan tournament

Young Azerbaijani boxes have brought home a clutch of 11 medals, including three golds, two silvers and six bronzes from an international tournament in Akusha village, Dagestan.

The tournament was held in honor of Magomedrasul Majidov, an Azerbaijani professional boxer and 3-time world amateur super heavyweight champion. News.Az

