Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani boxers win 11 medals at Dagestan tournament

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani boxers win 11 medals at Dagestan tournament

Young Azerbaijani boxes have brought home a clutch of 11 medals, including three golds, two silvers and six bronzes from an international tournament in Akusha village, Dagestan.

The tournament was held in honor of Magomedrasul Majidov, an Azerbaijani professional boxer and 3-time world amateur super heavyweight champion.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      