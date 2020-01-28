Azerbaijani brand ‘ASAN Service’ presented in 60 countries
To date, Azerbaijani brand 'ASAN Service' has been presented in 60 countries, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation.
He made the remarks Tuesday at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2019 and plans for 2020, News.Az reports.
The chairman noted that the ASAN 2.0 concept will be implemented in 2020.