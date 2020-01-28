Azerbaijani brand ‘ASAN Service’ presented in 60 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, Azerbaijani brand ‘ASAN Service’ has been presented in 60 countries, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social I

Azerbaijani brand ‘ASAN Service’ was presented in 60 countries, ASAN Service Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

He made the remarks Tuesday at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2019 and plans for 2020, News.Az reports.

The chairman noted that the ASAN 2.0 concept will be implemented in 2020.

News.Az