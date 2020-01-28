Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani brand ‘ASAN Service’ presented in 60 countries

Azerbaijani brand ‘ASAN Service’ was presented in 60 countries, ASAN Service Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev said. 

He made the remarks Tuesday at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2019 and plans for 2020, News.Az reports. 

The chairman noted that the ASAN 2.0 concept will be implemented in 2020.


