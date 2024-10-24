Azerbaijani, Brazilian FMs discuss preparations for COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minster Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

The two ministers discussed bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil, with a particular focus on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change News.Az reports.They stressed the importance of increasing mutual visits and contacts to strengthen political dialogue between the two countries.The two pointed out the value of political consultations in exploring cooperation opportunities.The FMs noted that the current trade volume between Azerbaijan and Brazil does not reflect the potential for deeper cooperation, highlighting the need to leverage existing opportunities to develop economic and commercial ties.Minister Bayramov also provided insights into the ongoing COP29 negotiations, outlining Azerbaijan’s initiatives and priorities as the conference's president. He underscored the significance of collaboration within the COP Presidencies Troika and expressed optimism about securing financial resources to combat climate change, one of Azerbaijan’s key objectives for its COP29 presidency.Additionally, they exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

