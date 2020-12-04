Azerbaijani, Bulgarian FMs hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharievahold the phone conversations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as the implementation of issues arising from the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020. The importance of the implementation of this agreement in terms of ensuring lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the region was stressed.

The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as expanding cooperation within international organizations and issues of mutual interest.

News.Az