Azerbaijani, Bulgarian prosecutor general offices explore cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov has met with a delegation led by Bulgarian Deputy Prosecutors General Penka Bogdanova and Maria Shishkova to discuss prospects for cooperation between the prosecutor general offices of the two countries, according to AzVision.

Garalov provided an insight into reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev. He described ASAN service as one of the best initiatives of the head of state. Garalov highlighted transparency and the use of advanced technologies in the work of ASAN service.

The Bulgarian deputy prosecutors general hailed relations between the two countries in various spheres, including in the law enforcement area. They hailed Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s important contribution to Veliko Tarnovo cultural project, adding this plays a profound role in bringing the two countries closer to each other.

