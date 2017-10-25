Azerbaijani businessman murdered in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani businessman Jeyhun Jafarov was shot dead in Saratov oblast of Russia.

An unknown person shot him three times with a firearm near his house yesterday evening, APA reports quoting local media.



The 55-year-old businessman died at the scene.



He was the head of the Vozrozhdenie-KDM construction company.



Vladimir Muradov, the head of the Azerbaijani community of Saratov oblast, said the crime has likely been ordered.



The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras nearby the house. Investigation is underway into the fact.

