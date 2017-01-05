Azerbaijani businessman not allowed to leave separatist-controlled Ukraine city

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani businessman and his children are not allowed to leave the Ukrainian city of Krasnyi Luch, controlled by the unrecognized Luhansk People's Republic.

Speaking to APA on Thursday, 47-year-old businessman Knyaz Mammadov, a native of Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh district, said local servicemen do not let them leave the city of Krasnyi Luch despite the fact that his son Jeyhun Mammadov reached the conscription age and is willing to serve in the Azerbaijani Army.

Mammadov, who has for many years been involved in business in Luhansk oblast, said that he is living under siege together with his children.

“I have been living here for a long with my two daughters and son without their mother. We are all citizens of Azerbaijan. A year ago, my son reached the age of conscription. He wants to serve in the Azerbaijani Army, but we are not allowed to leave the city. They told us that we don’t have passports issued by the local government,” Mammadov said, noting that he has already appealed to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine in this regard.

“I was told that I should go to the embassy, but how can I go to Kiev, if I am under siege. We are not allowed to move a step away from our house,” he added.

The businessman also asked for help from the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

