Azerbaijani businessman shot dead in Russia

A 43-year-old Azerbaijani businessman was killed in a shooting in Reutov town, in Russia’s Moscow Oblast.

Businessman Emin Guliyev was accidentally shot dead by his 17-year-old stepson in a shooting range, News.Az reports citing SHOT Telegram channel.Last night Emin Guliyev arrived at the Streletsky shooting and sports center together with his 17-year-old stepson Deniz. He took his Tiger carbine with him.Emin entered the room where shooting classes were held, shot himself and handed the carbine to Deniz. The man himself stepped forward to take a photo of his stepson on his phone. The guy, not seeing his stepfather, took up the firing line, fired a carbine and accidentally hit Emin in the chest. The man died on the spot.According to the Telegram channel, the center administrator, Mikhail Aborin, 51, allowed the 11th grader to shoot without even asking to show his passport and without concluding a contract for the provision of services. He was detained.A criminal case has been initiated under the article "provision of services that do not comply with the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers, resulting in death through negligence" of the Criminal Code of Russia.According to the Telegram channel, the teenager is experiencing severe stress.The case is closely followed by the Moscow Region Investigative Committee.

News.Az