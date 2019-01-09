Azerbaijani businessmen invited to exhibitions in Almaty due in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZPROMO says Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and businessmen will take part in a number of exhibitions to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on November 6-8, 2019, AZERTAC reports.

Azerbaijan’s representatives will join the exhibitions of Food Industry - 22nd International FoodExpo, Agriculture - 14th International Agroworld Exhibition, Logistics - 4th International ColdChain Exhibition, Packaging - 17th International KazuPack Exhibition and Restaurant Equipment & Services - 15th International Horex Exhibition.

Participants will be presenting their products or services at these exhibitions, have direct contact with experts in relevant fields and be able to establish business contacts with entrepreneurs from different world countries.

