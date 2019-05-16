Azerbaijani Buta Airways launches direct Baku-Odessa flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways has launched direct Baku-Odessa flights from May 16, Trend reports.

The flights will be operated on Thursdays and weekends. The minimum price of the one-way ticket is 29 euros.

Air tickets are available on the official website of the airline upon the “Budget” and “Standard” tariffs, as well as at sales offices upon the “Super” tariff.

According to the “Budget” minimum tariff, additional services such as transportation of baggage and hand luggage, hot meals on board, check-in at the airport, and the choice of the best airplane seat are offered as paid options.

The “Super” tariff includes baggage (up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg) and free check-in at the airport. The air tickets are available at sales offices.

Online check-in on the website is free of charge for all tariffs. It starts 24 hours and ends two hours prior to departure.

The launch of a new flight to Ukraine will further increase the flow of tourists between the two countries. The flight to Odessa will be the third flight operated by the low-cost airline. Buta Airways has been operating regular flights to Kiev and Kharkov.

News.Az

