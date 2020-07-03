Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves decision on tightening quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved the decision on additional measures to tighten the special quarantine regime amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following an analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation related to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, a high incidence of the infection has been detected in the cities of Goranboy, Goygol and Mingachevir, and the districts of Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Shaki.

A Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said that in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus and minimize its possible implications, the special quarantine regime in the cities of Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh and the Absheron district, as well as the cities of Goranboy, Goygol and Mingachevir and the districts of Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Shaki shall be extended from 06:00 on 5 July 2020 to 06:00 on 20 July 2020.

• Passenger transportation on the Baku underground shall be suspended from 00:00 on 4 July 2020 to 06:00 on 20 July 2020.

• All public transport on weekends in the cities and districts where the special quarantine regime is being tightened shall be suspended on the following dates:

From 00:00 on 4 July to 06:00 on 6 July;

From 00:00 on 11 July to 06:00 on 13 July;

From 00:00 on 18 July to 06:00 on 20 July.

• As part of the measures being taken to reduce the spread of the virus, it is forbidden to gather in groups of more than five people in public places throughout the country, including streets and boulevards.

Activities in the following areas of work and services in the cities of Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh and the Absheron district, as well as the cities of Goranboy, Goygol and Mingachevir and the districts of Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Shaki where the special quarantine regime is being tightened, shall not be allowed until 06:00 on 20 July:

• Large shopping centers except for those with grocery stores and pharmacies within them;

• On-site customer service in public catering facilities;

• Museums and exhibition halls;

• Barber shops, beauty salons and cosmetic services (including services at a customer’s home or elsewhere);

• Educational institutions (except for online exams, competitions and interviews)

• Outdoor sports competitions and games.

Persons are allowed to leave their place of residence or temporary stay in the cities and districts where the special quarantine regime is being tightened in the following cases:

• If they seek urgent medical assistance and undergo treatment according to a schedule (using the SMS permit and “E-Təbib” mobile application)

• Due to the need to purchase food and other everyday goods and medicines, use public services, due to the need to use banking, postal and other services the operation of which has not been suspended, and to spend time outdoors (using the SMS permit and “E-Təbib” mobile application)

• Due to participation in the funeral of a close relative (by calling the 102 Call Center)

A person may leave the place of their residence or temporary stay only after receiving an approval to do so. In order to leave the place of residence or location in the event of a situation that poses a direct threat to life and health, it is not necessary to send an SMS message. Persons may also leave their place of residence without sending an SMS message if they are summoned to court or a law enforcement agency. In this case, they shall produce a document confirming their summons to court or a law enforcement agency at the request of a police officer.

Employees of the bodies and organizations the operation of which is allowed shall regulate their movement in accordance with the procedure established under Decision No. 208 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 19 June 2020 or by means of the “icaze.e-gov.az” web-site.

Persons with tickets for international and domestic flights are allowed to travel from their place of residence or temporary stay on the basis of their tickets, and persons entering the country across the state border are allowed to proceed to their place of residence or temporary stay on the basis of a stamps in their passport. During movement in accordance with this procedure, it is mandatory to carry an identification document.

Individuals, legal entities and officials shall bear administrative and criminal liability for violating the rules on the restriction of movement established by the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall exercise control over compliance with the rules on the restriction of movement.

Based on the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, we once again call on everyone to follow the rules of personal hygiene, measures of medical prophylaxis and abide by the conditions of preventive measures in order to protect yourselves and your next of kin from the virus. During this period, it is necessary to leave home only in case of critical need and have minimal contact with others in public places.

