Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes decision on tightening special quarantine regime

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Friday made a decision on tightening the special quarantine regime in the country.

Numerous restrictions will be imposed in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad cities and Absheron districts from 00:00 June 21 to 06:00 on July 5 in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and minimize its possible consequences.

Due to the tightening of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, a number of enterprises and institutions will not operate in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad cities and Absheron region from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 21 to 06:00 on July 5.

The following will not operate:

- Large shopping centers, with the exception of food stores and pharmacies in them;

- catering facilities with local customer service (takeaway only);

- museums and exhibition halls;

- barbershops, beauty salons, cosmetic services are prohibited (including in clients' apartments or other places);

- educational institutions (with the exception of online exams, contests and interviews);

During a strict quarantine regime, conducting sporting competitions and outdoor games is also forbidden.

The following persons will be allowed to move on the basis of service cards or a certificate of employment:

- employees of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and staff of the parliament;

- heads of central and local executive authorities and their deputies;

- heads of state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state, and their deputies;

- employees of law enforcement, judicial and military bodies, lawyers;

- employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan and their local staff (on the basis of accreditation cards issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan)

The movement of ASAN Volunteers Youth Organization Public Union, “Regional Development” Public Union, “Volunteers of Agrarian Development” movement, “Bir” Student-Volunteers, volunteers of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan is allowed after information about them is entered into the portal "icaze.e-gov.az"

Other persons must send an SMS to 8103 in order to obtain a permit to leave the place of residence (SMS information is free of charge).

The text of the SMS must contain one of the below-mentioned indices and personal identification data.

1 is intended for leaving the place of residence due to urgent medical need or undergoing treatment according to the schedule. The permission is given for two hours within the district and city in which a citizen lives. If there is a need for going to other district or city, the need for additional time during the trip, the period of treatment in a medical institution and the return trip are taken into account. In this case, the time when the patient will return home will be indicated by the doctor.

2 is intended for leaving home to buy food and other daily consumer goods, as well as medicine; for using state, banking, postal services, as well as other services, the activity of which has been permitted; for spending time outdoors (permission is given for two hours once a day; to use the public services, the time for return will be determined in accordance with a certificate issued by the relevant state agency).

The following data must be indicated in SMS:

- for Azerbaijani citizens: the number and series of an identity card (for example, AZE11111111);

- for foreigners temporarily or permanently residing in the country, as well as stateless people: series and number of a residence permit (for example MYI (DYI) 1111111);

- for foreigners and stateless people who have extended legal temporary stay in the country: series and number of the relevant document (for example, MOM 1111111); for example, to buy products, daily consumer goods, medicine, as well as to use banking or postal services, it is necessary to send SMS by indicating 2 AZE 1111111 to 8103.

The response message from the E-Government system will contain the validity period of the permit. It is possible to leave the place of residence after receiving a positive response from the system.

The permission is not required if it is necessary to leave home due to the direct danger to life and health. The permission is not required if a citizen has been summoned to the court or a law enforcement body. In this case, it is necessary to present a document confirming the summons to police, if necessary.

In case of difficulties with sending SMS or receiving a reply from the E-Government system, it is necessary to contact ASAN Call Center 9108.

To participate in the funerals of a close relative, it is necessary to obtain permission by calling 102.

In accordance with the decree, the activity of the following spheres will be allowed during the tightened quarantine regime:

1. health and social services:

1.1. research and laboratory services;

1.2. hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities;

1.3. veterinary services;

1.4. production of medical equipment, medicines and medical devices;

1.5. social services;

1.6. services for the care of people with physical, mental and other disorders, as well as those in need of special care.

2. Infrastructure:

2.1. utilities (water and sewage, gas, heating, electricity distribution);

2.2. production and supply of electricity;

2.3. land reclamation and water management;

2.4. telecommunications and communication services.

3. Transport and logistics:

3.1. cargo transportation by planes, ships, trains and vehicles;

3.2. services related to the railway, shipping, ports and roads;

3.3. logistic services;

3.4. public transport and taxi services.

News.Az