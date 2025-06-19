Azerbaijani, Canadian FMs discuss Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand to discuss the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel.

During the call, Minister Anand expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's assistance in evacuating Canadian citizens from Iran amid rising tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Bayramov, for his part, congratulated his counterpart on her recent appointment and wished her success in her new role.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

News.Az