Azerbaijani candidate for deputy was shot in Georgia

In Georgia, unknown people have shot Azerbaijani candidate from the municipality of the Marneuli district "Georgian Dream" party, Jayhun Chovdarov and three other accompanyings, AzVision.az reports citing the Georgian media.

The condition of two people who were wounded during the attack on the Georgian Dream`s headquarters in the village of Kiziljilo is serious, AzVision reports. The emergency surgery was conducted in Marneuli hospital.

Both of them are undergoing treatment in the resuscitation department. According to doctors, one of the injured was wounded in the abdominal area. Three others wounded during the accident have light injuries. One of them has already left the hospital.

Minister of Health arrived in Marneuli. Davit Sergeenko visited the wounded as a result of the attack and listened to the information about their health from the doctors.

News.Az

