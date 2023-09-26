Azerbaijani capital hosts 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Agro Business Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov noted that the OTS countries had established close cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health care, media, transport and other areas.

The minister emphasized that economic relations with friendly and brotherly countries are a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

"The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, which was founded in Nakhchivan in 2009, turned into the Organization of Turkic States, which is one of the world's most prestigious international organizations, in accordance with the goals and objectives set by Azerbaijan and other member states to build up a more effective format of cooperation. New cooperation mechanisms have been established in healthcare, migration, agriculture, energy, media, justice and other humanitarian fields as existing cooperation areas within the organization. As President Ilham Aliyev mentioned, strengthening relations with the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in all fields is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy,” the minister underlined.

