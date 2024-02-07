Azerbaijani CEC chairman hails collaboration with media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Media outlets in Azerbaijan play a pivotal role among the institutions tasked with collaborating with the Central Election Commission (CEC), the CEC Chairman, Mazahir Panahov, said at a press conference, News.Az reports.

“Through the efforts of journalists, both Azerbaijan and the global community gain insights into the elections,” he noted.

The CEC chairman also emphasized the significant responsibility journalists hold in ensuring transparent elections and shaping public opinion about them. Panahov also hailed journalists` contributions thus far.

News.Az