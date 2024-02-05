Azerbaijani CEC chairman meets with his Kazakh counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov has met with his Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Abdirov, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Mazahir Panahov highlighted the pre-election preparations and the conducive conditions created for voters. He also mentioned the installation of 1000 webcams to monitor the presidential election.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov emphasized the high responsibility associated with presidential elections. He underscored that his country attaches great importance to cooperation and friendship with Azerbaijan. Nurlan Abdirov underlined that six observers will monitor the election in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.

The Kazakh Chairman expressed his confidence that the election would be held in a transparent manner and at the highest level.

News.Az