Azerbaijani CEC chairman meets with TURKPA delegation

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Panahov noted that the snap presidential election would be held for the first time in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, where 26 polling stations have been established for voting.

The CEC chairman underscored that more than 90,000 observers will monitor the upcoming election.

The head of the delegation, Chairman of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, Osman Mesten emphasized that TURKPA would actively observe the election.

“It is of special importance for us to monitor the presidential election in the entire territory of Azerbaijan. We will hold a press conference on February 8 and announce the first results of the election,” Osman Mesten added.

News.Az