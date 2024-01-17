Azerbaijani CEC chairman visits "Election - 2024" Independent Media Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has today visited the "Election - 2024" Independent Media Center of CEC, News.Az reports.

Accompanied by CEC members and representatives of the secretariat, the chairman stressed the importance of ensuring free and easy access to information regarding the presidential election for local and foreign media representatives, providing other participants involved in the election process with efficient and quality service, and gave his recommendations in this regard.

The aim of the center is to swiftly provide comprehensive information to the Azerbaijani public and both local and foreign media regarding the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024.

The center's website, available at https://secki-2024.az/, offers versions in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English languages. It serves as a platform where opinions, reports, and statements from authorized individuals and experts related to the election process are regularly posted. Additionally, the site includes photo and video materials associated with the elections.

News.Az