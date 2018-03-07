Azerbaijani CEC registers 3 more candidates for presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered three more candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

Candidacies of self-nominated Zahid Oruj, Araz Alizade, nominated by the Azerbaijani Social Democratic Party, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, were considered and approved at a CEC meeting on Wednesday, APA reports.

CEC had earlier registered Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed by the country's President Ilham Aliyev on February 5.

