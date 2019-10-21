Azerbaijani charge d`affaires attends swearing-in ceremony of Indonesian President Widodo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Charge d`affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jakarta Ruslan Nasibov has attended the inauguration ceremony of Joko Widodo who was sworn in for his second term as the President of Indonesia, AZERTAC reported.

The ceremony was also attended by leaders of Australia, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, as well as dignitaries from China, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan and other countries.

Re-elected in polls that took place in April with 55.5 percent of the vote, the 58-year-old was sworn into office along with 76-year-old vice president Maruf Amin, who replaces Widodo's vice president in his first term, Jusuf Kalla.

