Azerbaijani chess player to partake in international tournament in Serbia

Azerbaijani chess player Abdulla Gadimbayli will compete at an international tournament to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on February 8-13, News.Az reports. 

The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

Some 16 chess players, including 7 grandmasters, will test their strenght at the tournament. 


