Azerbaijani chess player to partake in international tournament in Serbia
- 08 Feb 2022 09:30
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- Sports
Azerbaijani chess player Abdulla Gadimbayli will compete at an international tournament to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on February 8-13, News.Az reports.
The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.
Some 16 chess players, including 7 grandmasters, will test their strenght at the tournament.