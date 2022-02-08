Azerbaijani chess player to partake in international tournament in Serbia

Azerbaijani chess player to partake in international tournament in Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani chess player Abdulla Gadimbayli will compete at an international tournament to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on February 8-13, News.Az reports.

The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

Some 16 chess players, including 7 grandmasters, will test their strenght at the tournament.

News.Az