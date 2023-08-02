Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess players succeed in FIDE World Cup 2023 Round 1 Tiebreaks

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani chess players succeed in FIDE World Cup 2023 Round 1 Tiebreaks

The tiebreaks of round one of the FIDE World Cup in Baku saw wins by Azerbaijan`s Eltaj Safarli, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Vugar Asadli and Misratdin Iskandarov to qualify for the second round, News.Az reports. 

It took six hours, with 18-year-old Azerbaijani star GM Aydin Suleymanli defeating Chinese GM Xu Yinglun after their first nine games were drawn.

Altogether – 24 boards in the Open and 9 in the Women’s World Cup played the round one tiebreaks, FIDE reports.

Round two will be played on Wednesday, on August 2.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      