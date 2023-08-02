Azerbaijani chess players succeed in FIDE World Cup 2023 Round 1 Tiebreaks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tiebreaks of round one of the FIDE World Cup in Baku saw wins by Azerbaijan`s Eltaj Safarli, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Vugar Asadli and Misratdin Iskandarov to qualify for the second round, News.Az reports.

It took six hours, with 18-year-old Azerbaijani star GM Aydin Suleymanli defeating Chinese GM Xu Yinglun after their first nine games were drawn.

Altogether – 24 boards in the Open and 9 in the Women’s World Cup played the round one tiebreaks, FIDE reports.

Round two will be played on Wednesday, on August 2.

News.Az