Azerbaijani chess players to compete at King Salman Rapid & Blitz Championships 2019
- 18 Dec 2019 15:36
- Sports
Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the King Salman Rapid and Blitz Championships 2019 to be held in Moscow, Russia, from December 25-31.
Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on eleven chess players.
The total prize fund for the championships amounts to USD 1,000,000.
News.Az