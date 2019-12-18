Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess players to compete at King Salman Rapid & Blitz Championships 2019

Azerbaijani chess players to compete at King Salman Rapid & Blitz Championships 2019

Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the King Salman Rapid and Blitz Championships 2019 to be held in Moscow, Russia, from December 25-31.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on eleven chess players.

The total prize fund for the championships amounts to USD 1,000,000.

News.Az


