Azerbaijani chess players to compete in Women's Chess Championship 2024

Azerbaijan has named a 10-member team to compete in the European Women's Chess Championship 2024 to be held in the city of Rhodes, Greece, on April 18-30, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Sabina Ibrahimova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Laman Hajiyeva, Narmin Abdinova and Sabina Rzali.

The tournament will welcome 183 chess players from 35 states.

News.Az