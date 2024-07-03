Azerbaijani, Chinese leaders hold meeting in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Astana, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday arrived in Astana to take part in the SCO Summit.A guard of honour was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.The Azerbaijani leader was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and other officials.This marks President Ilham Aliyev's second participation in a SCO Summit. Previously, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, then Chair of the SCO, the head of state attended the SCO Summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022.

News.Az