Azerbaijani, Chinese presidents hold expanded meeting in Beijing

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Xi Jinping hailed Azerbaijan's progress and the achievements made under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the Presidents positively recalled the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, which was adopted during last year’s meeting in Astana. They noted that the Joint Statement, which will be signed later today by both heads of state, will further elevate the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The discussion also covered areas of cooperation and mutual support within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and other institutions.

The Chinese President highlighted Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), noting the wide opportunities for collaboration in this regard.

The leaders praised the fact that Azerbaijan and China have always supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. President Ilham Aliyev reiterated his unwavering support for the "One China" policy and strongly condemned the elections held in Taiwan. The joint efforts of Azerbaijan and China in combating terrorism, extremism, and separatism were also acknowledged.

President Xi Jinping commended Azerbaijan for successfully hosting COP29 and representing the interests of the Global South.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for his remarks and recalled that crucial decisions had been made concerning the global climate agenda during COP29.

The head of state highlighted China’s development under the wise leadership of Xi Jinping.

He emphasized the significant potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the field of renewable energy, noting that numerous agreements have already been signed between Azerbaijani institutions and Chinese companies, with practical collaboration actively underway.

The sides discussed the outcomes of the latest session of the Intergovernmental Commission and touched upon cooperation in the humanitarian and cultural spheres. They positively assessed the recent growth of over 20% in bilateral trade turnover.

President Xi Jinping expressed satisfaction that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support the "Belt and Road" initiative. The meeting included discussions on the prospects for cooperation within this framework.

Both leaders welcomed the recent increase in the volume of goods transported from China to Europe via the Middle Corridor, emphasizing the significant potential for expanded collaboration in this direction.

As outlined in the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s support for China’s initiatives on Global Security, Global Development, and Global Civilization, as well as community of common destiny for mankind. The two sides also discussed related areas of collaboration.

Xi Jinping extended an invitation to President Ilham Aliyev to attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and related celebratory events in China, which the head of state accepted with pleasure.

Prior to the meeting, an official welcome ceremony was held for the Azerbaijani president, who is on a state visit to China.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at a square adorned with the national flags of both countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Chinese delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while the Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President Xi Jinping.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and China were performed.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani president.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev passed along the guard of honor.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

