Azerbaijani citizen among Moscow air crash victim

A citizen of Azerbaijan is reported among those who died in the plane crash near Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan have investigated the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among those killed in Saratov Airline plane en route Moscow-Orsk, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

According to him, Gahramanov Namig Inayat oghlu, a resident of Yevlakh region, born May 5, 1971, who died in the plane crash, was a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation and the relevant state agencies keep in touch with Russia's respective state organizations," the spokesman noted.

News.Az

